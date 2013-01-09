Media General Taps Worldnow for Station Sites

The broadcaster Media General is partnering with digital

services provider Worldnow on a new content management system (CMS) for its

station sites. Media General previously handled those duties internally.





Worldnow's CMS is designed specifically for broadcasters and

provides a single workflow between newsrooms, websites and mobile devices.





"Worldnow's content management system was created with

broadcasters in mind," said Andy Lobred, vice president, digital media for

Media General. "Worldnow's extensive broadcast-centric experience has

helped deliver strong audience and revenue growth across their existing 450+

managed websites. Our partnership will allow our stations to leverage

Worldnow's technology, content and revenue best practices in new and exciting

ways."





Worldnow will provide national advertising sales support and

a select set of local advertising training and programs. Stations also will

have access to Worldnow's national and niche content.





"Winning Media General's confidence is a testament of

our 14 years of experience in the local broadcast marketplace," said Craig

Smith, chief revenue officer at WorldNow. "We see ourselves as an

extension of the Media General team. That is how we view all our

partners."





Media General has relaunched wfla.com on the Worldnow

system. Its 17 other station websites will convert to the Worldnow CMS in the

first quarter.