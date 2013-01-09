Media General Taps Worldnow for Station Sites
The broadcaster Media General is partnering with digital
services provider Worldnow on a new content management system (CMS) for its
station sites. Media General previously handled those duties internally.
Worldnow's CMS is designed specifically for broadcasters and
provides a single workflow between newsrooms, websites and mobile devices.
"Worldnow's content management system was created with
broadcasters in mind," said Andy Lobred, vice president, digital media for
Media General. "Worldnow's extensive broadcast-centric experience has
helped deliver strong audience and revenue growth across their existing 450+
managed websites. Our partnership will allow our stations to leverage
Worldnow's technology, content and revenue best practices in new and exciting
ways."
Worldnow will provide national advertising sales support and
a select set of local advertising training and programs. Stations also will
have access to Worldnow's national and niche content.
"Winning Media General's confidence is a testament of
our 14 years of experience in the local broadcast marketplace," said Craig
Smith, chief revenue officer at WorldNow. "We see ourselves as an
extension of the Media General team. That is how we view all our
partners."
Media General has relaunched wfla.com on the Worldnow
system. Its 17 other station websites will convert to the Worldnow CMS in the
first quarter.
