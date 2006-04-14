Media General Taps Puma as VP/GM
Media General has tapped veteran station manager Michael Pumo to be the new vice president/general manager for its NBC affiliate in Tampa-St Petersburg, Fla., WFLA.
Most recently, Pumo was general manager for Media General’s WBTW, a CBS affiliate in Florence-Myrtle Beach, S.C. Previously, he was general manager for stations in Lubbock, Texas and Milwaukee. Pumo has also been a news anchor, news director and station salesperson.
