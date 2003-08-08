Media General sues over ownership limit

Media General followed the National Association of Broadcasters and network

affiliates Friday in asking federal judges to overthrow new media-ownership

restrictions.

The Richmond-based company opposes revised restrictions on local

broadcast/newspaper combos that bar crossownership in markets with fewer than

four TV stations.

Although six combos operated by Media General can continue under the new

rules, the restrictions will crimp plans to set up more in the Southeastern U.S.

markets where it operates both newspapers and TV stations.