Media General Stations Try Yahoo! Ads

Media General is extending an ad sales partnership with Yahoo! from

its newspapers to the group's television stations. The media company

recently concluded a pilot program in four television markets, and will

expand the partnership to eight more stations later this month. All

Media General stations will eventually have ad partnerships with the

search giant.

The pilot markets were Birmingham, Columbus,

Mobile and Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C./Asheville, N.C. Media General

has been selling Yahoo display advertising in its five convergence

markets, such as Tampa, which include newspapers and TV stations, since

2007.

"Media General has been a leader in the sale of multiple

Yahoo products at our daily newspapers since early 2007," said Media

General President/CEO Marshall Morton. "As a result of our success in

selling Yahoo products, we will extend the sale of Yahoo display

advertising to all of our television stations. This expansion of our

Yahoo! sales is a prime example of how our market structure promotes the

development of new revenue streams and facilitates customer-focused

sales and marketing solutions across multiple media platforms."

The

relationship between web search and local television is still being

determined. Google has sought to partner with stations on its

auction-based TV Ads program, but has met with considerable skepticism

from local broadcast executives.

Media General generated $7

million in Yahoo revenues at its newspapers in 2009, and estimates that

will grow to around $10 million in 2010. The sale of Yahoo display

advertising by the company's television stations is expected to increase

Media General's total Yahoo display revenues by approximately 50%.