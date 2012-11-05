Media General Stations Raise Close to $100,000 For Sandy Victims

The Media General stations banded together to raise funds for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, with WFLA Tampa raising more than $28,000, WCMH Columbus raising more than $27,000, WJHL Johnson City, Tenn. $25,000 and WJBF-WAGT in Augusta, Ga. over $15,000.

In addition, WSLS Roanoke, Va. anchor Lindsey Ward is following supplies sent from a local church to hurricane victims in New Jersey and New York to show how and where they are being used. WJAR Providence is hosting an event where viewers can call in to find out how they can volunteer and/or donate.