Media General reported third quarter revenue of $78.5 million, down

from the $93.8 million it posted in the previous third quarter.

Political revenues in the third quarter were $1 million, compared with

$19.6 million in 2012. Station production expenses rose 1.6% in the

quarter, due primarily to increased network affiliate fees, including

reverse compensation.

Operating income was $8.2 million, compared

with $22.5 million in the third quarter of 2012, reflecting the near

absence of last year's record political and Olympics revenues. The

current quarter's operating income also included $1.2 million of

merger-related expenses, as Media General works out a merger with Young

Broadcasting.

The new company will own or operate 31

network-affiliated television stations across 28 markets, reaching

approximately 16.5 million, or 14%, of U.S. TV households. Media General

will hold a shareholders meeting November 7 meeting to vote on

merger-related matters.

Core ad sales, not including the impact of

the Olympics, increased 7.6% in the quarter. Digital revenue grew 21%

while retrans revenue increased 41% — going from $9.4 million last year

to $13.2 million in the most recent third quarter.

Media General

reported broadcast cash flow in the 2013 third quarter going up 21% from

the preceding odd year of 2011, to $23 million.

"Assuming the

FCC has approved our license transfers before our shareholders meeting,

we plan to close the transaction very shortly thereafter," said George

Mahoney, president and CEO.