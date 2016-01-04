Media General Snags ABC Affiliation in Tri-Cities

Media General announced Monday an affiliation with ABC in Tri-Cities (DMA No. 97) beginning Feb. 1.

The station will operate out of Johnson City, Tenn., where Media General already owns and operates CBS affiliate WJHL. The new ABC Tri-Cities joins 12 other ABC affiliates operated by Media General.

“ABC has been a great partner over the years and we are pleased to expand our portfolio with the launch of ABC Tri-Cities, which adds to our already strong line-up in that market,” said Vincent Sadusky, Media General president and CEO.

ABC had been affiliated with WKPT in the market.