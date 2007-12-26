Trending

Media General Settles Damages Claim from Fire

By

Media General said its insurance provider will pay $48 million to cover damages from a fire at one of its printing facilities, AP reported.

A press at the company’s Richmond Times-Dispatch printing facility near Richmond, Va., caught fire during the second quarter, and the TV-station operator and newspaper publisher said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the settlement amount will cover property damage, business interruption and out-of-pocket cleanup expenses, according to AP.