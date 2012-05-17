Media General Sells Newspapers, New Financing to Berkshire Hathaway

Media General has struck an agreement with Berkshire

Hathaway to purchase nearly all of its newspapers and new financing.

BH Media Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire,

will purchase all of Media General's newspapers -- with the exception of the Tampa

group -- for $142 million. The newspapers include 63 daily and weekly titles in Virginia,

North Carolina, South

Carolina and Alabama,

in addition to digital assets, including websites and mobile and tablet

applications.



Media General said it is in discussions for other buyers for

the Tampa group.

"These

newspapers are great institutions and powerful brands in their respective

markets," said Terry Kroeger, president of BH Media Group. "We are

honored to have the opportunity to work with our new colleagues as we continue

to produce top-notch news and advertising products in both print and digital

platforms."

Marshall

N. Morton, president and CEO of Media General, added, "Selling our newspapers

represents a monumental change for us. We're very happy that our

newspapers will become part of Berkshire Hathaway's BH Media Group, a company

with a strong commitment to local news leadership and community

engagement. This single transaction for virtually all of our newspapers

accelerates the timing of our strategy to focus on our broadcast television

business and its future growth opportunities, including digital content and mobile DTV."

This

move accelerates Media General's shift of its business model to its broadcast

and digital entities.