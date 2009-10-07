Media General, Schurz Partner in Augusta, GA

Media General and Schurz have signed a letter of intent that would see Media General's ABC affiliate WJBF provide sales, news and other operational services for Schurz's NBC outlet WAGT. "WAGT will continue to manage programming other than local news and its obligations required by its FCC license," said the station in a statement.

Besides their Joint Sales/Shared Services Agreements, the stations are also developing a plan to share operating facilities in the #114 DMA.

"It has become clear that the current economic conditions will only make it increasingly difficult to operate as we have in the past," said Schurz Senior V.P. Marci Burdick. "There has been a mutual trust and respect between our two companies for many years. We believe the new agreement allows the best of both companies to be leveraged for the benefit of the viewers and advertisers in the [market]."

WJBF is the revenue leader in Augusta, according to BIA Financial. WAGT holds the fourth place spot.

WJBF VP/General Manager Bill Stewart said the station is honored to work with Schurz. "We look forward to the continued growth and success of WJBF and WAGT with our commitment to serving our local communities," he added.