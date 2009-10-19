Media General, Schurz Move Forward on Augusta Shared Services

Almost two weeks after signing a letter of intent, Media General and Schurz Communications have inked a definitive agreement for Media General's WJBF Augusta (GA) to provide Schurz's WAGT with sales, local news and other operational services starting January 2010.

The deal includes a Joint Sales Agreement and a Shared Services Agreement.

"We look forward to the continued growth and success of WJBF and WAGT as we work together to serve our local communities with news, weather, sports, programming and community projects," said WJBF VP/General Manager Bill Stewart. "This agreement will benefit local viewers and advertisers of both of our stations and associated Web sites."

Schurz Senior VP Marci Burdick suggested such deals are essential in a tough economy. "It has become clear that the current economic conditions will only make it increasingly difficult to operate as we have in the past," she said. "There has been a mutual trust and respect between our two companies for many years. We believe the new agreement allows the best of both companies to be leveraged for the benefit of viewers and advertisers."