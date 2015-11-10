Media-General’s WISH Launches First Newsgathering Drone in Indiana

WISH-TV, the Media-General owned station in Indianapolis, has launched the first newsgathering drone in the state of Indiana.

AVI8OR, the high-definition drone that can capture live aerial footage and recorded video, first took off Tuesday. Viewers will be able to see pictures above Crown Hill National Cemetery during the CW affiliate’s Veterans’ Day coverage Wednesday.

"WISH-TV continues to be a leader in innovation and the go-to news source for Central Indiana viewers," said Les Vann, WISH president and general manager. "This latest newsgathering technology, breaks new ground, literally providing viewers a whole new perspective of our coverage."

“AVI8OR's debut marks the latest chapter in 24-Hour News 8's long standing commitment of being on the cutting edge, always looking for new ways of providing better storytelling for our viewers," added Elbert Tucker, WISH news director.

The Federal Aviation Administration allowed Media General permission to fly the drone for newsgathering purposes. At the helm of AVI8OR is licensed pilot Keith McCutchen. "I'm very excited to be able to fly it, bringing this type of coverage to our viewers," he said.