Media General Reveals Quartet to Lead Washington, D.C. Bureau

Four months after announcing the launch of a Washington, D.C. news bureau, Media General has named the team of journalists who will lead the bureau and provide news, analysis and reporting to the company’s stations across markets nationwide.

Chance Seales, previously an anchor at ABC affiliate WZVN and NBC affiliate WBBH in Ft. Myers, Fla., will serve as national correspondent, as will Mark Meredith, who had spent the last four years at Fox affiliate KDVR in Denver.

A former reporter for ABC affiliate WHAS Louisville, Alex Schuman has joined the bureau as congressional correspondent, while Danielle Gatewood-Gill has left CBS affiliate WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C. to serve as a photojournalist and producer.

The quartet was recruited and hired by Jim Osman, the 18-time Emmy-winning reporter who was tapped as bureau chief back in May.

“We’ve expanded our bureau with a great team who has the expertise and the Washington D.C. contacts to seek out the best stories, deliver breaking news, interviews, investigative specials, and drill down and localize national and international news, so viewers can better understand how it impacts them directly,” Osman said.

Media General announced a $2.4 billion merger with Meredith two weeks ago.