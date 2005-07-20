Media General Gets More Game
Media General is stepping up its commitment to interactive media with the purchase of Blockdot, a Dallas-based game-development company.
Blockdot was a pioneer in “advergaming,” using interactive games on Web sites to help build brand awareness and deliver advertising messages.
It will become part of Media General’s Interactive Media Division. 2004 sales at the division were $13.9 million, up 44% from 2003. Terms of the acquisition were undisclosed.
