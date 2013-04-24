Media General First Quarter Revenue Flat

Media General reported total revenues in the first quarter

of $73.9 million, flat with the $74.2 million in last year's first quarter.

Operating income was $5.8 million, up 28% over the same quarter in 2012. Net

loss in the quarter was $17.7 million, compared with a net loss of $34.4

million in the prior year.





Media General was a broadcast and newspaper company in the

first quarter of last year, but sold the bulk of its papers last May, and the

final one in October. The move to a pure-play broadcaster allowed Media General

to make cuts in corporate costs.





"The increase in operating income reflected a 35%

reduction in corporate and other expenses, as well as disciplined expense

management by our stations," said George L. Mahoney, president and CEO.

"After becoming a pure-play broadcaster last year, one of the significant,

very early steps we took was to reduce the size of our corporate structure,

which had been scaled to serve both newspapers and television stations."





Political revenues in the first quarter totaled $507,000.

Mahoney said the "near absence" of political spending in the quarter

was mostly offset by higher retransmission (55%) and digital (18%) revenues.





Core local and national revenues, excluding the impact of

Super Bowl revenues in both years, increased approximately 1%.





Media General's total operating costs in the

first quarter, $68.2 million, decreased 2.2% from the prior year, mainly due to

the reduction in corporate expense. Station production expenses increased 6.5%,

mainly due to an increase in NBC affiliate fees.