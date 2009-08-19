Media General Files Second Complaint Against TWC

According to an executive with the company, station owner Media General is filing a second emergency enforcement complaint with the FCC against Time Warner Cable, this one over the cable operator's dropping of CBS affiliate WNCT Greeneville, N.C.

That follows the complaint it filed against the cable operator for dropping Media General's WBTW Florence, S.C. from some systems.

In both cases the drops came in systems where the stations were out-of-market and in systems that already carried an in-market CBS affiliate.

Media General says the operator did not provide the requisite 30 days notice before dropping the stations. Time Warner says it did.