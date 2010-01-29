Media General Eyes Shared Services Deals

After announcing an agreementin October that sees Media General's WJBF Augusta (Ga.) handle sales, news and operational

services for Schurz's NBC affiliate WAGT Augusta, Media General says it's keen

to line up similar deals around the country.

Addressing investors on an earnings call yesterday, Media

General President/CEO Marshall Morton said the Augusta partnership had begun, and the media

company was interested in inking similar deals.

"Since announcing that joint operating agreement, we've been

approached by broadcasters in other markets about similar arrangements," he

said. "We'll keep you posted of developments in these areas where we see good

potential."

Groups such as Nexstar are bullish on the shared services

strategy, where a station receives a fee for providing operational support and

news product to another station in the market. Gray Television, for one, is

awaiting approval on a deal to manage seven Young-owned stations; that verdict

may be coming in the next few weeks.

Besides their Joint Sales/Shared Services Agreements, WJBF

and WAGT are also working on a plan to share facilities in the #114 DMA.

MediaGeneral announced a 17% dip in broadcast revenues for the fourth quarter

yesterday, compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. But Morton said the

company has some wind in its sails. "I'm pleased to report today that business

continued to improve as the quarter unfolded," he said. "In the month of

December, total revenues were essentially even with the equivalent month of

2008, and four of our six market segments generated higher revenues."