Media General Consolidates News Graphics with Miranda

Station group Media General will use graphics technology from Montreal-based Miranda Technologies to centralize the graphics function for its stations’ newscasts in a dedicated facility in Richmond, Va.

The 21 Media General stations that do news (out of a total of 23) will use Miranda’s Xmedia Suite template-based graphics-work-flow tools, which allow journalists and producers to create the bulk of graphics needed in newscasts, such as lower-thirds and over-the-shoulder graphics, on the desktop. High-end custom graphics will be created by a team of dedicated artists in Richmond, which means that Media General will be eliminating a number of positions at local stations.

“The local positions will for the most part be replaced with positions at the central site, and we hope some people move to the central site,” said Ardell Hill, senior vice president of operations at Media General.

On average, about 80% of the graphics needed for daily newscasts can be satisfied through the template-based systems, Hill said, adding that selling points for the Miranda system included a centralized low-resolution graphics database and sophisticated work-flow-management software.