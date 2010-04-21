Media General Broadcast Revenue Up 12%

Media General reported first quarter broadcast revenue of

$67.1 million, up 12.1% from the $59.9 million it reported in the same quarter

a year ago. Local ad sales climbed 12.3% and national ad revenue rose 13.1%.

Retransmission revenue was $4.6 million--up 27.5% over the same quarter last

year.

Media General reported total revenues of $158.9 million,

essentially flat with last year. Total operating costs decreased 12%; the

company had around 600 fewer employees in the 2010 first quarter than it did in

the 2009 first quarter.

Digital revenues were up 9.8% in the first quarter.

"We benefited from strong advertising sales during the

Winter Olympics and March Madness, and political spending began to ramp up," said

Media General President/CEO Marshall N. Morton. "We also benefited from our

lower cost structure. These factors together produced a turnaround in segment

operating profit: income of $19.4 million this year, compared with a loss of

$780,000 last year. Every segment contributed to this improvement."

Morton said the broadcast division "has very strong

momentum" that he expects to continue. "Broadcast revenues are expected to

increase by about the same rate as the first quarter," the company said in a

statement, "based on stronger political spending as state primaries begin."

In January, Media General reporteda 17% decline in revenue in the fourth quarter 2009.