Media General Bonuses Help Make Up for Furloughs

Hinting at its new life as a pure-play broadcaster, Media

General is giving those who lost income during a 2011 furlough program a cash

payment equal to up to five days of pay.





"To thank you for your loyalty and dedication, we are going

to reinvest some of the dollars generated by our strong performance this year

back into our employees," said Marshall Morton, president and CEO, in an

internal memo.





Morton retires at the end of 2012, and VP/COO George Mahoney

takes over.





Employees who were furloughed for five days or more receive

the full five-day bonus.





Media General has used furlough programs to cut costs

multiple times in the recent past. In 2009, employees took 15 unpaid days off.

In June of 2011, the company mandated employees take 15 more unpaid days before

the end of the year.





"As we approach the midpoint of 2011, the much

anticipated economic recovery continues to be unevenly felt across our markets,

and, more recently, the economy has faltered," Morton said in a memo at

the time.





Several media companies used furloughs during the recession,

including Gannett, Freedom and Newport Television.





Most employees get their checks Dec. 14.





Said Morton in the most recent memo:





"I'm pleased to report that 2012 is going to be a very

strong year for Media General. Our stations have done an outstanding job

leveraging this year's event-driven revenue opportunities and also have managed

our core business very well."





Morton cited political advertising, both from the election and

ongoing fiscal cliff debates, as revenue drivers, along with Olympics on the

group's eight NBC affiliates.





"I am grateful for your steadfastness during the

difficult economic times that we have faced, and I thank you for your strong

efforts this year," he summed up.