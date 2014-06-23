Media General to Acquire WHTM Harrisburg, Pa.

Media General has agreed to acquire WHTM Harrisburg, Pa., an ABC affiliate in DMA No. 43 from Sinclair Broadcast Group for $83.4 million.



Sinclair Broadcast Group is spinning off the Allbritton station it will receive if its $985 million acquisition of Allbritton Communications is approved by the FCC.



Sinclair had previously announced it would attempt to sell the station in connection with its pending Allbritton acquisition.



The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is contingent on the closing of the Sinclair-Allbritton transaction.



"WHTM TV is a marquee station in an attractive, capital-city market. It has a demonstrated, winning commitment to high-quality local news and programming and to its community. It fits perfectly with our company," said George L. Mahoney, president and CEO of Media General. "We look forward to welcoming WHTM to Media General and to building further on its many accomplishments."