Media General 1Q net off after charge
According to Reuters, Media General Inc. said Thursday that first-quarter earnings climbed 76 percent as its broadcasting business picked up.
However, the company reported a net loss of $120.3 million after a one-time
charge for an accounting change.
Total revenues decreased 2.2 percent to $194.5 million, while broadcast
revenues rose 5.5 percent.
