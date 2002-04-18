Trending

Media General 1Q net off after charge

According to Reuters, Media General Inc. said Thursday that first-quarter earnings climbed 76 percent as its broadcasting business picked up.

However, the company reported a net loss of $120.3 million after a one-time
charge for an accounting change.

Total revenues decreased 2.2 percent to $194.5 million, while broadcast
revenues rose 5.5 percent.