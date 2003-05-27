Media fight for access to Peterson documents

News-media attorney Charity Kenyon argued in a Modesto, Calif., court Tuesday

for access to information on the search warrants and autopsy report in the trial

of Scott Peterson, accused of killing his wife, Laci, and their unborn son.

Both the defense and prosecution argued for keeping the records sealed, with

defense attorney Mark Geragos saying the defense itself had not yet seen

part of the autopsy document.

Now that there has been an arrest, Kenyon said, the rule is generally that

there will be open proceedings.

The judge could make his ruling as early as Tuesday.