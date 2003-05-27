Media fight for access to Peterson documents
News-media attorney Charity Kenyon argued in a Modesto, Calif., court Tuesday
for access to information on the search warrants and autopsy report in the trial
of Scott Peterson, accused of killing his wife, Laci, and their unborn son.
Both the defense and prosecution argued for keeping the records sealed, with
defense attorney Mark Geragos saying the defense itself had not yet seen
part of the autopsy document.
Now that there has been an arrest, Kenyon said, the rule is generally that
there will be open proceedings.
The judge could make his ruling as early as Tuesday.
