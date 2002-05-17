Media execs call for disaster precautions

To better weather terrorist attacks or natural disasters, broadcasters should

have more than one tower in each market and install fiber connections to local

cable systems, media executives insisted at the first meeting of the Federal

Communications Commission advisory group on handling catastrophes.

"We have to build more redundancy into our system," News Corp. chairman

Rupert Murdoch said.

"Many cable systems couldn't carry us because they relied on over-the-air

feeds," added WABC-TV general manager Tom Kane, whose station relied initially

on cable carriage after its tower was destroyed in the World Trade Center

collapse.

More than 50 industry and government representatives attended the first

meeting of the Media Security and Reliability Council.