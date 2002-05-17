Media execs call for disaster precautions
To better weather terrorist attacks or natural disasters, broadcasters should
have more than one tower in each market and install fiber connections to local
cable systems, media executives insisted at the first meeting of the Federal
Communications Commission advisory group on handling catastrophes.
"We have to build more redundancy into our system," News Corp. chairman
Rupert Murdoch said.
"Many cable systems couldn't carry us because they relied on over-the-air
feeds," added WABC-TV general manager Tom Kane, whose station relied initially
on cable carriage after its tower was destroyed in the World Trade Center
collapse.
More than 50 industry and government representatives attended the first
meeting of the Media Security and Reliability Council.
