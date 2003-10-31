Media Emergency Plans Get Review Nov. 6
Members of the Media Security and Reliability Council, created to ensure the national communications systems continues to function after a major terrorist attack or emergency, will vote to adopt recommended "best practices" for securing towers, communications lines and other physical plant from damage Nov. 6 at FCC headquarters.
FCC Chairman Michael Powell formed the council in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. It is chaired by Tribune Co. CEO Dennis FitzSimons.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.