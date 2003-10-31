Trending

Media Emergency Plans Get Review Nov. 6

By

Members of the Media Security and Reliability Council, created to ensure the national communications systems continues to function after a major terrorist attack or emergency, will vote to adopt recommended "best practices" for securing towers, communications lines and other physical plant from damage Nov. 6 at FCC headquarters.

FCC Chairman Michael Powell formed the council in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. It is chaired by Tribune Co. CEO Dennis FitzSimons.