Media critic retains Science Subcommittee helm

Kansas Republican Sam Brownback was reappointed chairman of the Senate Commerce

Committee's Science, Technology and Space Subcommittee Thursday.

Brownback pledged to continue examining the impact of media on public health --

particularly violent programming and tobacco advertising.

"This is not about censorship, but rather an effort to fully understand what

our culture is doing to our society," he said. "While the media is not the only

factor affecting the health of our children, it is a critical one and one

that we can change."

Brownback's panel will also have jurisdiction over digital piracy.