Media cos. sticking with Andersen

Enron Corp. accountant Andersen has stirred a lot of conversation among media

clients of the firm.

Among the 'Big Four' networks, Andersen counts News Corp. and its Fox

Entertainment as clients.

There was no comment from them on their auditor's current Enron woes. But a

source at News Corp. said the company is not formally reviewing whether or not

to switch auditors.

However, '[News Corp. chief financial officer] David Devoe could wake up

tomorrow and decide to make a change,' a company source said. 'One call to

[chairman] Rupert [Murdoch] would do it.'

Emmis Communications Corp. is conducting a review of Andersen's work, but CEO

Jeff Smulyan stressed that it is an annual review that would have taken place

anyway. Emmis has had a long-standing and positive relationship with the firm,

he said.

Andersen's other media clients include EchoStar Communications Corp.,

Univision Communications Inc., Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., Mediacom

Communications Corp., Adelphia Communications Corp., TiVo Inc., Interep and

Radio One Inc.

'I have a relationship with Arthur Andersen going back to 1986,' Mediacom

chairman Rocco Commisso said. 'They have always done a good job.'

One observer noted that it would be unlikely that anyone would dump the firm

now, barring evidence of egregious misconduct, because many companies are now

preparing annual 10-K reports and tax forms.