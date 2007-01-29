Media Consulting Firm Launches B-to-B Social Network

Consulting firm TMNG Global, which caters to the communications, media and entertainment industries, is launching an interactive Web "hub", TMNG.com, that is designed to serve as a social network for industry professionals looking for help with day-to-day business issues.

The new Web site will combine the expertise and experience of TMNG's consultants in the cable/broadband, wireless, wireline, media content, entertainment, and enterprise segments with an archive of corporate case studies, analytical insights on industry issues, and premium content such as market research studies. The TMNG site offers exclusive interviews, industry blogs, and technology forecasts via a content development partnership with broadband-focused magazine ScreenPlays, and through a partnership with iBelong Networks, a provider of community and business networking technology, will also provide personalization and collaboration facilities.

“As a client-centric Web site, the hub focuses content around client challenges and the in-depth expertise that we have developed over the years in addressing them," said Rich Nespola, Chairman and CEO of TMNG Global, in a statement. "We believe those executives leading business units, developing operating strategies, and even product and service line managers will find TMNG.com a highly valuable resource as they work to accurately assess and resolve complex issues.”