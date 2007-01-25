Media Consultants Pair to Launch New Media Seminars

Media specialists Brian Seth Hurst, CEO of The Opportunity Management Company and Katrina Wood, CEO of MediaXchange, are partnering to offer the Rapid Cross Media Initiative, two-day seminars designed to help broadcasters, networks and content rights holders navigate new media opportunities.

"Most media and content companies today are reacting rather than responding to the changes taking place in our industries," says Hurst. "They are throwing content on to new devices and platforms because they believe they need to be there without giving any thought to creating a strategy or sound business model that includes value for their audiences."

The seminar will include discussions of content distribution and technology (both new platforms and devices), cross media promotion, marketing and revenue generation.