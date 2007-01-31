Media Consolidatiion SBS Style

Spanish Broadcasting System said Wednesday it will consolidate its South Florida broadcast holdings into a single broadcast facility, along with its Internet operations.



The new digs, in Doral, Fla., will house three radio stations, WSBS TV Miami, and the broacaster's New Media Division, which includes www.LaMusica.com and www.Mega.tv.

The Coconut Grove, Florida-based company owns 20 radio stations and one TV station.

