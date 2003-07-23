Media conference planned for November

Federal Communications Commission members Michael Copps and Jonathan

Adelstein are scheduled to join some Democratic legislators, PBS president Pat

Mitchell and anti-deregulation activists at the University of Wisconsin in

Madison for a November media conference organized by Free Press and its

mediareform.org (mediareform.org) Web

site.

At $125 per head ($175 after Sept. 7) the Nov. 7-9 gathering, dubbed The

National Conference on Media Reform, will feature "panels, plenaries, keynote

speeches and workshops; lunch and snacks; performances by internationally famous

artists; groundbreaking films; and an opportunity to meet with other activists

to build a stronger and more effective grassroots network," according to the site.

The goal is to get as many activists together as

possible to "develop unified action plans for immediate and long-term reforms"

that will improve the media.