Media conference planned for November
Federal Communications Commission members Michael Copps and Jonathan
Adelstein are scheduled to join some Democratic legislators, PBS president Pat
Mitchell and anti-deregulation activists at the University of Wisconsin in
Madison for a November media conference organized by Free Press and its
mediareform.org (mediareform.org) Web
site.
At $125 per head ($175 after Sept. 7) the Nov. 7-9 gathering, dubbed The
National Conference on Media Reform, will feature "panels, plenaries, keynote
speeches and workshops; lunch and snacks; performances by internationally famous
artists; groundbreaking films; and an opportunity to meet with other activists
to build a stronger and more effective grassroots network," according to the site.
The goal is to get as many activists together as
possible to "develop unified action plans for immediate and long-term reforms"
that will improve the media.
