Media CEOs, CFOs held accountable

The CEOs and chief financial officers of big media companies are among the

executives having to file statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission

promising that, 'to the best of their knowledge,' their companies' quarterly and

annual reports do not contain incorrect statements, omissions or other

inaccuracies.

The policy is part of a new corporate-accountability initiative to ensure

that top executives are held accountable for the sort of accounting practices

that rocked Enron Corp., WorldCom Inc., Adelphia Communications Corp. and the

financial markets.

The SEC posted a list Tuesday of the 947 companies with CEOs and CFOs who

must sign, under oath, and return the pledges by Aug. 14. The list comprises

publicly traded companies with more than $1.2 billion in revenues in their last

fiscal year.

Included were media companies Clear Channel Communications Inc., The Walt

Disney Co., AOL Time Warner Inc., Viacom Inc., Adelphia Communications Corp.,

A.H. Belo Corp., General Electric Co., Cablevision Systems Corp., Charter

Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., Cox Communications Inc., EchoStar

Communications Corp., Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc., Scientific-Atlanta

Inc., The Washington Post Co. and The New York Times Co.