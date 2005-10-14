Media Center Nets MTV Broadband

MTV Networks will send its slate of broadband programming to Microsoft’s all-in-one XP Media Center.

MTV’s online programming outlet, MTV Overdrive, debuted on Media Center PCs Friday. More broadband content will follow early next year, including VH1’s broadband channel, Vspot; college-oriented MTVU’s new MTV Uber (which was unveiled earlier this week); and a soon-to-be-launched broadband offering from Comedy Central.

The channels’ on-demand programming can be viewed on a standard TV via a Media Center Extender adapter or the new Xbox 360 game console.

Van Toffler, president of MTV Networks Music, Films and Logo Group, said the move “helps fulfill our multiplatform entertainment promise.” The distinction between TV and broadband programming is becoming “less important” to MTV Networks viewers, he added.

Media Center Edition PCs are designed to combine computing and entertainment into a single device. Users can access and control a variety of media—photos, online radio, and TV video, among others—using a remote control.