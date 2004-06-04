Media Buyers Get Campaign Primer

Campaign-finance reformer Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) will be joined by federal election and media regulators July 19 to mark the release of a how-to guide to help broadcasters, media buyers, candidates and political groups comply with election laws.

The guide, published by the non-partisan Campaign Legal Center, covers how to properly identify candidates and other sponsors of political ads, information on political advertising that stations must retain and make available to the public, and other political advertising obligations of the media. The laws changed following passage of the McCain-Feingold campaign finance reform bill in 2002.

Invited to accompany McCain at the Capitol Hill event are FCC Chairman Michael Powell and Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein and Federal Election Commissioners Michael Toner and Scott Thomas.