Media Activists Ask FCC to Reconsider Tribune Waivers

The United Church of Christ and the Media Alliance are asking the FCC to reconsider its decision to grant the transfer of control of Tribune's TV assets to investor Sam Zell and Tribune Co. shareholders, as well as its decision to renew the license of Tribune's KTLA Los Angeles.

The move does not affect the sale to Zell, said Andrew J. Schwartzman of Media Access Project (MAP), who was one of the attorneys filing the petition. But MAP needed to file the petition before it can protest the waivers in court.

The FCC granted temporary waivers in four markets.

The groups are also challenging the FCC's grant of a permanent waiver, which they said Tribune didn't even ask for, to own both the Chicago Tribune newspaper and Tribune's broadcast properties in Chicago.