Medalie Named VP/News Director at Fox’s Orlando Stations

Melissa Medalie has been named VP and news director of WOFL-WRBW Orlando and WOGX Gainesville. Fox owns the stations and Mike McClain started as VP and general manager there in July.

Medalie has spent nearly ten years at WOFL. Her appointment is immediate.

“Melissa’s proven leadership, drive and vision for the future make her uniquely qualified to lead our FOX 35 News team,” said McClain.

Medalie has been assistant news director since 2017. Prior to that, she was a senior executive producer and special projects manager. Previously, Medalie was the executive producer of Good Day Orlando. She began at the station as an executive producer for Fox 35 News at 5 p.m. and Fox 35 News at 6 p.m.

“I’m honored to lead such a dedicated and talented news team,” she said. “I know the Orlando market very well, and I look forward to breaking and reporting stories that truly matter to the residents of Central Florida.”