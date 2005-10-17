Meal With Murdoch For Sale

Checkbook journalists wanting to snag an interview with News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch can take a shot on eBay, according to iwantmedia.com.

The Jerusalem College of Technology is pre-qualifying bidders for a lunch for five with Murdoch to benefit the high-tech college.

The auction kicks off Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. with a minimum bid of $25,000. Bidders can qualify at https://www.bidprequalify.com/bpqt/f.php?wid=98.

Currently, eBay has 10 Rupert Murdoch-related items for auction, two books about his business acumen and eight copies of scathing Robet Greenwald doc, OutFoxed: Rupert Murdoch's War on Journalism.

