Mea culpa in Seattle
Clear Channel Communications Inc.-owned KJR(AM) Seattle apologized twice Friday for an Aug. 16
broadcast in which a caller falsely claimed she was forced to perform oral sex
on an Ellensburg police officer to avoid a driving-under-the-influence ticket.
After DJs for the station awarded her tickets to a golf tournament, they made negative comments and encouraged callers to call in about the
report. Another apology is scheduled to air Sept. 13.
