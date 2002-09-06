Mea culpa in Seattle

Clear Channel Communications Inc.-owned KJR(AM) Seattle apologized twice Friday for an Aug. 16

broadcast in which a caller falsely claimed she was forced to perform oral sex

on an Ellensburg police officer to avoid a driving-under-the-influence ticket.

After DJs for the station awarded her tickets to a golf tournament, they made negative comments and encouraged callers to call in about the

report. Another apology is scheduled to air Sept. 13.