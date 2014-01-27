Me-TV Inks New Deals in New York, Philly

Multicast net Me-TV has new affiliation agreements in place in New York and Philadelphia. It will air on KVNV and KJWP in Philadelphia. Owned by PMCM TV, both stations are coverage upgrades from its current partners in the markets, says a Me-TV rep. Both are full power stations, entitled to must carry status.

Me-TV, showing classic TV hits, currently airs on WZME in New York and WFMZ in Philadelphia. KJWP started broadcasting Nov. 19, 2013, while KVNV expects to start in the second quarter.

“Me-TV’s national NTI (Nielsen) ratings have been phenomenal, and now we are adding full time, full power primary affiliates in New York and Philadelphia,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Me-TV parent Weigel Broadcasting. “If I didn't know better, I'd think we were in The Twilight Zone."

PMCM TV LLC is based in Wall Township, N.J.

“Affiliating with Me-TV was an easy decision,” said Robert McAllan, managing partner. “We are a family-owned company. In programming the stations, we were looking for shows that a parent or grandparent can watch with their children or grandchildren and not be embarrassed by the content or the language.”