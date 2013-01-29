Me-TV to Get Nielsen Rated
Me-TV, the Weigel Broadcasting-owned multicast channel, will
get national rankings from Nielsen starting this spring. Me-TV, airing vintage
TV shows, airs on 141 affiliate stations across 87% of the U.S.
"The ratings for the Me-TV Network that Nielsen shared
with us were above our expectations and certainly grabbed our attention. Now
that we are subscribers, we can take our impressive story to advertisers and
their agencies. We will now have the credibility of Nielsen's national
measurement service just like the major broadcast and cable networks,"
said Neal Sabin, Weigel Broadcasting president of content and networks.
Me-TV debuted in December 2010. It is distributed by MGM
Television.
It is uncommon for a digital network to receive Nielsen
ratings. Bounce TV began its partnership with Nielsen late last year.
