Me-TV Finds New Dallas Home

Dallas fans of Me-TV, a vocal bunch, will reunite with their beloved “Memorable Entertainment Television” multicast net Dec. 23. London Broadcasting-owned KTXD split with Me-TV Oct. 30, but the network debuts shortly on its new home, KTXA.

CBS owns independent KTXA. Me-TV will air on KTXA’s dot-two channel.

KTXD’s split with Me-TV caused a stir in Dallas. The station dropped the multicast net to make way for more locally produced programming. "KTXD will be a true, independent station and can call its own shots on what we air," said KTXD VP and general manager Brian Joyce at the time.

Fans of the network revolted, with over a hundred comments on the B&C site lamenting the loss of Me-TV in Dallas.

“The fact that KTXA was able to respond to the fans of Me-TV so quickly is amazing,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Me-TV parent Weigel Broadcasting Co. “Based on the hundreds of social media posts, emails, articles and messages from our viewers in North Texas, KTXA will truly be providing a broadcast service those families throughout the area appreciate.”

Me-TV has 157 affiliates and more than 90% clearance across the country.

“Now Me-TV fans wondering whether Perry Mason will ever lose a case or if Gilligan gets off that island won’t have to worry; they can watch Perry win every night and Gilligan mess things up as he has been doing for generations,” added Sabin.