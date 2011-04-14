Me-TV Cleared on KFTY-TV in San Francisco, KVOS-TV in Bellingham

Me-TV, a digital classic television network, will be cleared as primary signals on Newport Television's full power stations KFTY-TV in San Francisco (DMA 6) and KVOS-TV in Bellingham, Wash. (DMA 13), Weigel Broadcasting Co. and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios announced today. The stations, both of which have full market distribution with cable and satellite carriage, will premiere as Me-TV affiliates in the spring.

"The wide range of classic series, creative marketing brand of Me-TV and the strength of two quality television stations make for an ideal partnership to showcase this network to our viewers throughout the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose Bay area and Northwest Washington," said Ken Reiner, VP Programming, Newport Television. "Me-TV features some of the most beloved series ever created for television, sculpting and embodying the entertainment culture seen today...In one word - Memorable."



John Burgess, VP and GM, KFTY-TV said, "We're excited to be a part of the Me-TV Network and provide Bay Area viewers and advertisers with a fresh new alternative. The quality of the programming and library of more than 60 classic shows will keep viewers and advertisers coming back for more."

"Adding Me-TV was an easy choice for us," said Bill Wright, KVOS-TV Vice President and General Manager. "Me-TV's comprehensive library of classics enhances our current mix of hits from the Golden Age of TV. Its classic entertainment programming allows us to provide our viewers with more of the family-oriented shows that they want."

These two stations join WBME-TV, serving the Milwaukee area, as Me-TV primary station clearance; it is now cleared in more than 45% of the country on leading station groups.