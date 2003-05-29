McWethy changes post

ABC News correspondent John McWethy is leaving his Pentagon post to be a

special correspondent.

McWethy has been ABC's chief national-security correspondent since 1984.

He first joined ABC in 1979 covering the Pentagon.

His work has garnered five Emmy Awards, an Overseas Press Club Award and an

Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia Award, among others.

McWethy will now report on a variety of special topics for ABC.

ABC State Department correspondent Martha Raddatz is said to be the leading

contender to take McWethy's place.