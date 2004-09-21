McVay to Head KTVU

Effective immediately, Tim McVay, former general sales manager for Cox Broadcasting Inc. ABC affiliate WSB-TV Atlanta since 1996, is joining co-owned KTVU(TV) San Francisco as vice president and general manager.

He replaces Jeff Block, who in August was named to a Cox corporate post overseeing digital initiatives for its 15-station TV group. Block has been doing double,continuing to over see the station, and will remain for a short transition period.

It is something of a homecoming for McVay, whose father was the GM of the San Francisco 49'ers when they won five Super Bowls. He won't have to go far to see the games since KTVU has rights to the team's games.

