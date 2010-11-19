MCV Plans Mobile TV Service in 20 Markets

The Mobile Content Venture, which is backed by 12 major broadcasters, has announced a commitment to upgrade TV stations in 20 DMAs by the end of 2011 so they can deliver mobile video services. The move would mean that over 40% of the U.S. population would have access to at least two ad supported free consumer channels in each market.

The markets include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Detroit, Tampa, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Orlando, Portland, Cincinnati, Greenville, West Palm Beach, Birmingham, and Knoxville.

"Live, local video will ultimately be a key part of mobile services," said Salil Dalvi, co-GM of MCV in a statement. "Upgrading our stations for mobile is an important first step in making this a reality."

"Our commitment to launch in 20 markets, including 13 of the top 15 DMAs, is a significant and necessary step in building a viable commercial mobile TV business that delivers a comprehensive product to viewers," added Erik Moreno, co-GM of MCV in announcing the plans. "We welcome the opportunity to work with Fox and NBC affiliates, as well as additional broadcasters, in rolling out many more markets."

Mobile Content Venture (MCV) is a joint venture that includes Fox, ION Television, NBC and Pearl Mobile DTV, LLC. The Pearl member companies include: Belo Corp., Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps Co., Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television Inc., Media General Inc., Meredith Corp., Post-Newsweek Stations Inc. and Raycom Media.