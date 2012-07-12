McTear Assumes CBS Affiliates Board Treasurer Role After Black Departure

Paul McTear, Raycom Media president and CEO, has been named treasurer on the CBS affiliates board.

He was an existing board member, but takes that additional responsibility from former Meredith executive Kirk Black. Black, the former GM at WGCL Atlanta and senior VP at Meredith, resigned suddenly, along with a few management colleagues, in May.

Chris Cornelius, CBS affiliates board chairman, said McTear was a standout director when the two served on the NBC affiliates board. "He's a great addition," said Cornelius. With Raycom's big batch of CBS affiliates, including KOLD Tucson and WBTV Charlotte, Cornelius said McTear's "got a little skin in the game."

McTear serves on the boards of the National Association of Broadcasters, WorldNow and Bounce TV, among others.