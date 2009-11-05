McSlarrow Wants Funding for Digital-Media Literacy

National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Kyle McSlarrow told an online safety conference audience Nov. 5 that digital media literacy should be a focus of broadband stimulus funding--to the tune of $500 million.

"Congress should direct that the agencies managing distribution of broadband stimulus funding allocate $500 million during the next two years for the development of digital media education tools," McSlarrow said in a speech to the 2009 Annual Conference of the Family Online Safety Institute. "With a substantial portion of stimulus funding yet to be allocated, and with the broadband adoption rate continuing to increase from coast to coast, we must vigorously renew this call to acknowledge as a national priority digital literacy for children and families."

NCTA proposed that as part of the stimulus program, arguing it would create jobs, help kids and close the gap between schools that are offering digital literacy training and ones that aren't.

He told the group that some members of Congress are open to the idea.

NCTA has been pushing broadband education, training and adoption over using government money to underwrite potential competitors to existing service.

