McSlarrow, Sapan Among ACC Forum Headliners

NCTA President Kyle McSlarrow and Rainbow President Josh Sapan are among the headliners at the Association of Cable Communicators (ACC) annual forum Oct. 26-28 in Denver.

Also on the agenda are Starz Chairman Robert Clasen, Suddenlink Chairman Jerald Kent, CableLabs President Paul Liao, and Vail Resorts CEO Robert Katz.

The conference will also feature break-out sessions on the FCC, social media, campaigns on a shoestring, and integrated marketing.

ACC represents cable marketing and communications executives.