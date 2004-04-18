McPherson Could Be Heading to ABC

Touchstone Television chief Steve McPherson is looking like a strong contender to become chairman of ABC Television Group, taking the reins from the ousted Lloyd Braun.

While nothing is settled at ABC, sources also say ESPN programming whiz Mark Shapiro isn't going to take that job at the sister network after all.

How the hierarchy will shape up is unclear, but specifics of ABC Cable Networks President Anne Sweeney’s new job are being negotiated.

McPherson, if he moves, would work in tandem with ABC Entertainment President Susan Lyne.

That set-up is apparently why Shapiro nixed a move, not to mention the uphill climb he would face. ABC reps are keeping mum. Either way, the structure will have to be sorted out soon, since ABC will present its fall schedule to advertisers in mid-May.